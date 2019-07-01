Image copyright Christopher Hope-Fitch Image caption Up to 80 people took part in the protest at South Norwood Country Park calling for better safety measures

A man has been arrested after six women were attacked over two months in a south London park.

The victims were attacked during the daytime in South Norwood Country Park, Croydon, between 3 May and 21 June.

Four of the women, aged from their early 30s to mid 60s, were sexually assaulted.

A man, whose age has not been released, remains in custody having been held on suspicion of sexual assault and robbery, police said.

About 80 people took part in a protest calling for more safety measures following the attacks.