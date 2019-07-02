London

Yusuf Mohamed stabbing: Two charged over Shepherd's Bush attack

  • 2 July 2019
Yusuf Mohamed Image copyright Met Police
Image caption A post-mortem examination found Yusuf Mohamed died from a single stab wound

Two people have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed inside a shop.

Yusuf Mohamed was attacked in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, on Wednesday 26 June.

The Met Police said two males, aged 17 and 18, were charged with his murder on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Mohamed died from a single stab wound.
Image caption The victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene

