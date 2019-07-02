Yusuf Mohamed stabbing: Two charged over Shepherd's Bush attack
- 2 July 2019
Two people have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed inside a shop.
Yusuf Mohamed was attacked in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, on Wednesday 26 June.
The Met Police said two males, aged 17 and 18, were charged with his murder on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Mohamed died from a single stab wound.