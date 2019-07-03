South Norwood Country Park: Boy charged with sex assaults
- 3 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting women in a park.
Six women, aged from their early 30s to mid 60s, were attacked during the daytime in South Norwood Country Park in Croydon, south London, between 3 May and 21 June.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of theft and one of robbery.
He is due to appear at Croydon Youth Court later.