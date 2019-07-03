Image copyright Google Image caption Six women were attacked in South Norwood Country Park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting women in a park.

Six women, aged from their early 30s to mid 60s, were attacked during the daytime in South Norwood Country Park in Croydon, south London, between 3 May and 21 June.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of theft and one of robbery.

He is due to appear at Croydon Youth Court later.