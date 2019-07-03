Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The video came from a local restaurant's CCTV system

A man who crashed head-on into a cyclist while driving on the wrong side of the road and then fled the scene has been jailed for 20 months.

Sean Fagan, 29, left Josh Dey with a bleed on the brain when his black BMW hit the medical student on Swain's Lane in Highgate, north London, on 21 April.

He also suffered ligament damage to his right knee and a broken nose and toe.

Fagan, of Regina Road, Finsbury Park, was sentenced after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

University College London student Mr Dey, 22, had cycled to Hampstead Heath on 21 April.

He was on his way back to his home in Archway at about 18:45 BST when the convertible car veered on to the wrong side of the road and sent him flying into the air.

The crash was caught on CCTV by a nearby restaurant. Mr Dey previously said he was "disappointed" with police attempts to find the driver.

Image copyright Josh Dey Image caption Josh Dey remembers nothing about the crash

After officers told him they would not be able to get the CCTV footage for several days, he retrieved it himself as he feared it may have been deleted.

At the time a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "We are sorry if the victim feels let down by the police."

Fagan was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charge on 4 June.