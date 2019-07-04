Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police found Tesfa Campbell injured at about 14:45 on Wednesday

A man was stabbed to death in a south-west London street by the person he had been walking with, police have said.

Tesfa Campbell, 40, was found by police responding to reports of a fight on Latchmere Road in Battersea on Wednesday. He died in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding, from The Met, said it is believed Mr Campbell was walking on Burns Road with another man who stabbed him and fled on foot.

No arrests have been made in connection with his death.

Police found Mr Campbell injured at about 14:45 BST and have appealed for witnesses who were in the area at the time, "particularly" around the nearby Latchmere Leisure Centre.

Det Ch Insp Harding said: "This stabbing happened in broad daylight and we believe there are people out there who can help us establish the facts of the incident."

A post-mortem examination of Mr Campbell, who was from Croydon, will happen in due course.