Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death at her house in Raymead Avenue, Croydon

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a heavily pregnant woman in her bedroom in south London will return to the scene of the killing one week on.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, who was eight months pregnant, died at her house in Raymead Avenue, Croydon, on 30 June.

Her son was delivered by paramedics and named Riley by her family, but died on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman said "several crucial witnesses" would have been in the area at the time of the attack.

Officers will be in and around Raymead Avenue and London Road between 03:00 BST and 04:00 BST on Saturday - exactly one week after Ms Fauvrelle was attacked.

"We are now returning to the scene to speak with potential witnesses who may frequent the area late on Friday and early on Saturday," Det Ch Insp Norman said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ms Fauvrelle's baby was named Riley after he was delivered by paramedics

Ms Fauvrelle's family - including her mother, two brothers, sister and sister's baby son - were all at the home at the time of the attack and were woken by her screams.

However, none of them saw her attacker.

Police said Riley's father "has been with Kelly's family since her death".

There was no sign of a forced entry into the house and Scotland Yard plan to continue forensic work at the house "for at least a week".

Det Ch Insp Norman said one of the "primary aims" of the investigation was to identify a man filmed on CCTV walking to the house at about 03:15, then running away about 10 minutes later.

"I know there is not a clear image of the man's face, but I am certain that somebody will recognise this man from his build, his walk, his run and so on," Det Ch Insp Norman said.

He added: "Although clearly quieter than usual at that time of night, Kelly's address is close to the busy London Road and there will have been a good number of people in the area at the time of the attack.

"I am certain there will have been several crucial witnesses among them, and I need these witnesses to contact me."

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action, while a 29-year-old man held over the same offence was bailed until a date in August.