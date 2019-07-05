Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found with gunshot wounds in Harrow Road, Wembley

A man in his 30s has been shot dead in north-west London.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds in Harrow Road, Wembley, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Scotland Yard said the man's next of kin had been informed, and a post-mortem examination would be carried out. No-one has been arrested and a crime scene remains in place.