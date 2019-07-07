Vinnie Jones's wife Tanya dies after long illness

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jones was photographed with his wife Tanya when they visited a hospital in 2002

Vinnie Jones's wife Tanya has died aged 53 after a long illness.

The actor and former footballer was by his wife's side when she died at their home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A statement from his management said she passed peacefully while surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.

Vinnie and Tanya married in 1994. She had a daughter, Kaley, by her former husband, and a son, Aaron, with Vinnie.

Jones, 54, a former midfielder player best known for being part of the Crazy Gang at Wimbledon, has previously spoken about how the couple had both been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Celebrity tributes

Tanya underwent an emergency heart transplant at the age of 21 following the birth of Kaley and is also reported to have had cervical cancer.

Sporting figures and celebrities have sent messages of condolence on social media.

Former boxer Frank Bruno tweeted: "I'm very saddened to hear the news of Vinnie Jones wife Tanya passing away. My thoughts are with Vinnie & his family at this difficult time".

And ex-Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell said: "Deepest Condolences to you, your family and loved ones VinnieJones65".

As well as Wimbledon, Jones played for Leeds United, Chelsea, Queen Park Rangers and Wales.

After retiring from the game, he starred in films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds and X-Men: The Last Stand.