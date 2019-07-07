Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attacker was known to the victims

A schoolgirl who was stabbed at a home in north London is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The 11-year-old was previously said to have been in a critical condition after a woman and three children were stabbed.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the "appalling attack".

Police were called at 12:13 BST on Saturday to Livingstone Road, in Bounds Green, Enfield.

Officers said the attacker was known to the victims and they were not searching for anyone else.

Det Sgt Joe Stewart, of Enfield Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: "This was an appalling attack on a woman and her young children.

"They have sustained very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with them as they continue to receive vital treatment in hospital.

"Attacks like this on such young people are extremely rare.

"The attacker was known to the victims. There is no further risk to the public at this time."

A crime scene and road closures remain in place around the area.

The man remains in a north London police station for questioning.