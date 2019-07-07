Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a garage on Prendergast Road

The death of a woman whose body was found in a garage in a road in south London is being treated as murder.

She was found at about 17:00 BST on Friday when officers were called to Prendergast Road in Blackheath.

Her identity has not been formally established, however the family of a woman reported missing on 15 May have been informed.

A post-mortem held on Sunday was not able to establish the cause of death, which is being treated as suspicious.

'Third party involvement'

A murder investigation has been launched by the Homicide and Major Crime Command and a crime scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made.

Acting Det Ch Insp David Blair said: "Although cause of death has not been determined, the woman who was sadly found deceased has injuries suggestive of third party involvement.

"The identity of the victim has not been formally established but we are liaising with the family of a woman in her 50s from south London who was reported as a missing person.

"At this stage we are working hard to establish the circumstances of the woman's death, which is being investigated as a murder."

The force added that due to the likelihood that the woman found deceased is the missing woman reported to police on 15 May, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) have been informed and a referral will also be made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.