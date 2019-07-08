Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were shot dead in the capital over the weekend including one in a Leyton snooker club

The Met has begun its fourth murder probe of the weekend after a man was found dead in north-west London.

The victim, aged in his 20s, died in Brent River Park, Wembley, after he was discovered with serious head injuries at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

He is the second man to be killed in the Wembley area over the weekend following a shooting on Harrow Road.

Another man was shot in a snooker hall in Leyton, while the body of a woman was found in a garage in Blackheath.

Insp Sammi Elfituri said the man's death in Brent River Park "will no doubt alarm and shock those in the local community, especially coming so soon after a fatal shooting".

No arrests have been made over the killing but the man's next of kin have been informed.

Image copyright Google Image caption A woman's body was found in a garage in Blackheath, south-east London

Two men, aged in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the shooting in the Phoenix snooker club on Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim, who was aged in his late 20s, was found with a gunshot wound after police were called over reports of shots being fired.

Scotland Yard said the man had been "involved in an altercation" with another group of people and a "number of shots were fired".

The two men who were arrested both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated in an east London hospital.

Ch Insp Richard Tucker said the Met was "working with our partners to do all we can to prevent such tragic attacks".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police found Tesfa Campbell injured at about 14:45 on Wednesday

Meanwhile, a fourth person has been arrested following the stabbing of 40-year-old Tesfa Campbell in Battersea on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man is in custody having been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two women, aged 26 and 23, were previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, while a 37-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder.

All three remain in custody in south London police stations.