A man has been charged after a woman and three children were attacked in north London.

Liban Malhamoub, 44, of Clarence Road, Enfield, was charged on Monday with four counts of attempted murder and one count of threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

The woman and three children are stable after the attack in Livingstone Road, Enfield, on Saturday.

Mr Malhamoub will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.