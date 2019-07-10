Image copyright Met Police Image caption A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about Erdogan Guzel's murder

Police investigating the drive-by shooting of a "totally innocent man" outside his bakery have released footage of the suspects' car.

Erdogan Guzel, 42, was fatally shot out of the rear passenger window of a black Honda Civic in north London in July 2015.

Police believe the car's registration plate, X924 ELF, was altered.

A £20,000 reward for information leading to identification, arrest and conviction has been announced.

Nine people have been arrested and released as part of the investigation.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Two people were hit by bullets from the automatic weapon, including Mr Guzel

Scotland Yard said the car, shown in CCTV from a bus, drove up slowly to a group of between eight and 10 young men on Lordship Lane in Wood Green at about 17:45 BST on 10 July.

The force said a "volley of shots were fired" from an automatic weapon, hitting Mr Erdogan and a 51-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries.

The footage shows the car's registration plate had been altered using black tape, displaying X824 ELE instead of its true identity.

It was recovered eight days later a few miles away in the car park of a block of flats in Highgate, the force said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police believe black tape was used to alter the car's registration plate

Det Insp Mark Richards said: "Erdogan was a totally innocent man running his family bakery and was a well-liked member of the local community.

"The answer to this crime lies within the community and I appeal to them to come forward."

The victim's brother believed the killing had caused "serious, emotional trauma" to Mr Guzel's children, who are now 19 and 21.

Yusuf Guzel said: "Erdogan was a key figure in the family bakery business and as such, the family has struggled to operate effectively without him - this has resulted in heavy debt and very sadly, his children have lost their family home."