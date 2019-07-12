London

Wembley shooting: Two men charged with murder

  • 12 July 2019
Kwasi Mensah-Ababio Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with fatal head injuries in parkland on Sunday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man who was shot dead in north-west London.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with fatal head injuries in parkland in Monks Park, Wembley, at about 19:05 BST on Sunday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.

