Image caption Jonathan Agnew will be telling Tube passengers to "hold on to their hats" at the station

Sports fans arriving by Tube for the final of the Cricket World Cup will find themselves greeted by BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew.

Announcements read by the commentator will be relayed at St John's Wood - the north-west London Underground station that is closest to Lord's.

Aggers's passenger tips will include: "To avoid being run out, please hold the handrail on the escalator."

England take on New Zealand on Sunday with radio coverage on Radio 5 Live.

In another message, the BBC correspondent warns: "For some reason St John's Wood is a very windy station so hold on to your hats."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption England fans will be hoping for a similar performance from their team as Thursday's semi-final

Speaking about recording the broadcasts, Agnew, who played for England in the 1980s, said it had been "great fun spending time in the control room".

"I accidentally played one of my announcements out over the Tannoy, which was a bit embarrassing - but I think I got away with it!" he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St John's Wood station is likely to be considerably busier than this on Sunday morning

Both New Zealand and England, who were last in a World Cup final in 1992, will be aiming to win the competition for the first ever time.

For those who will not be at Lord's - and will not get to hear Agnew's announcements - the match is set to be the first of the tournament to be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK after Channel 4 agreed a deal with rights holder Sky.