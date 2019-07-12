Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said no arrests had been made following the crash on Friday morning

A woman riding an electric scooter has been killed in a crash with a lorry in south-west London.

The victim, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at the Queen Circus roundabout, Battersea following the crash at about 08:30 BST.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said her next of kin had yet to be informed and no arrests had been made.

In July last year a cyclist was killed at the roundabout after being hit by a bin lorry.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an advanced paramedic, two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and two medics in cars to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in under four minutes.

"Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of medics, a woman died at the scene."

Transport for London and Wandsworth Council redesigned the roundabout in 2015, which trialled the use of raised kerbs and separate traffic lights to keep cyclists and vehicles segregated at junctions.

Concerns had been raised that the new layout was too complicated.

An electric scooter is similar to a traditional children's scooter but has a motorised engine attached.