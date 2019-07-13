Image copyright Met Police Image caption Post-mortem tests gave Kye Manning's cause of death as a single stab wound to the heart

A teenager stabbed to death near a railway station in Croydon has been named by police as Kye Manning.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in the heart on 11 July and was pronounced dead at the scene on Brighton Road.

Det Ch Insp John Massey said the attack was a "terrible incident which has resulted in a young man's life being tragically cut short".

The Met Police say they have arrested five people, all on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested near the crime scene on Thursday and both remain in hospital.

Two more teenagers - aged 17 and 18 - were also arrested and are in custody at a police station in south London.

A 15-year-old boy was the fifth person to be arrested and has been bailed until early August.