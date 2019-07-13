Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emily Hartridge built up a social media presence with her health and lifestyle advice

Stars including Davina McCall and Calum Best have paid tribute to TV presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge who has been killed in a crash in south London.

The 35-year-old is believed to be the victim of a crash involving an electric scooter and lorry in Battersea.

A tribute on Hartridge's Instagram page described her as someone who "touched so many lives".

She had more than 340,000 YouTube subscribers to her channel and a big presence on Twitter and Instagram.

Her channel offered health and lifestyle advice.

A statement on Hartridge's Instagram page said: "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away.

"We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten."

McCall said in a response to the post on Instagram announcing the death: "My heart goes out to Emily's family and friends. Such a shock. Sending you love and prayers."

Best wrote that it was "so sad and he was so sorry".