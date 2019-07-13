Emily Hartridge: TV presenter and YouTube star dies in crash
Stars including Davina McCall and Calum Best have paid tribute to TV presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge who has been killed in a crash in south London.
The 35-year-old is believed to be the victim of a crash involving an electric scooter and lorry in Battersea.
A tribute on Hartridge's Instagram page described her as someone who "touched so many lives".
She had more than 340,000 YouTube subscribers to her channel and a big presence on Twitter and Instagram.
Her channel offered health and lifestyle advice.
A statement on Hartridge's Instagram page said: "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away.
"We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten."
McCall said in a response to the post on Instagram announcing the death: "My heart goes out to Emily's family and friends. Such a shock. Sending you love and prayers."
Best wrote that it was "so sad and he was so sorry".