London

Seven hurt as car is driven at them in Battersea

  • 14 July 2019
Lombard Road, Battersea Image copyright Google
Image caption It is understood the group had just left a nearby hotel when the crash happened

Seven people were injured when a car was driven into them on a road in London.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the crash in Battersea, at 23:15 BST on Saturday.

One man suffered a broken leg and six others sustained minor injuries, on Lombard Road.

Four other people are in custody on suspicion of affray after reports of a fight close to the scene, which has been cordoned off.

The Met Police is not treating the crash as terrorism-related. It is understood the group was targeted after they left a nearby hotel.

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites