Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death at her house in Raymead Avenue, Croydon

A man has been accused of murder after a pregnant woman and her baby died.

Aaron McKenzie, 25, is charged with killing Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, who was eight months pregnant when she was fatally stabbed at home in Croydon.

Mr McKenzie, of Peckham Park Road, Peckham, London, is also accused of the manslaughter of her son Riley, who was delivered by paramedics but died in hospital.

He is one of three men held over the deaths, after the attack on 29 June.

A 37-year-old was released with no further action while a 29-year-old was bailed until a date in August.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle - her baby was delivered by paramedics

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 03:30 BST to Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, where Ms Fauvrelle was in cardiac arrest.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

Ms Fauvrelle's family - including her mother, two brothers, sister and sister's baby son - were all at the home at the time of the attack.

Riley was delivered at the scene but died in hospital, on 3 July.