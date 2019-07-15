Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Detectives want to speak to this man in connection with a series of attacks and robberies against women

Detectives investigating a series of rapes and sexual assaults have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attacks, which they believe are linked.

The attacks on four women took place in the Newham and Waltham Forest areas of east London.

Police said there were "similarities in these attacks" all of which took place in the early hours during July.

The man also stole property from the victims.

The first attack happened at 02:40 BST on Monday 1 July, when a 35-year-old woman was approached from behind and then raped by a man as she was walking home in the Plaistow South area of Newham.

The man also stole property belonging to the victim.

Police were called out at 03:25 on Friday, 6 July, near to the Underground station in Leyton, east London, where a woman was followed by a man who made sexual advances towards her before robbing her.

An hour later, at Amethyst Road in Waltham Forest, north-east London, a 31-year-old woman was raped by a man who also stole her property.

In the fourth incident, a 31-year-old woman reported a man who attempted to rape her before stealing property at about 03:30 on 11 July at Central Park Road, East Ham.

Det Supt Andrew Packer said: "I am convinced that there will be a member of the public who takes a good close look at this footage and thinks 'wait a minute, that looks a lot like...'. All I need is a name."

Police said extra patrols have been carried out in the areas where the attacks have taken place.