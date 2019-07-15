Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Kasim Lewis pleaded guilty to murdering Catherine Burke

A man who murdered a barmaid in a sexually motivated attack has admitted previously killing another woman.

Kasim Lewis, 32, was jailed for life for murder of Iuliana Tudos, 22, whose naked body was found in a park, three days after she vanished on her way home from work on Christmas Eve 2017.

Lewis pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering Catherine Burke, 55, at her home in Haringey the month before Ms Tudos was killed.

He will be sentenced on Thursday.

The court heard that after Lewis's conviction, DNA evidence linked him to the scene of the death of retired civil servant Ms Burke.

Image caption Catherine Burke was found stabbed to death in her house in Muswell Hill

Police found the mother-of-one stabbed to death on 16 November 2017, and her mobile phone was tracked in the direction of Lewis' address.

At the time of her death a neighbour described Ms Burke, who had lived alone since her son went to university, as "a real character".

A month later a cocaine, cannabis and alcohol-fuelled Lewis attacked Ms Tudos as she passed through Finsbury Park on her walk home after a shift at the World's End pub in Camden, north London.

Lewis slashed her with a broken bottle in the neck, abdomen and wrists and during the attack extracted her PIN number and later withdrew cash from her account.

Her body was found in a burnt-out building by her friends.

Image copyright Iuliana Tudos/Facebook Image caption Iuliana Tudos went missing on Christmas Eve 2017

After admitting murder, Lewis, previously of Friern Barnet, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years.

Judge Richard Marks QC described the killing of Ms Tudos as "wicked beyond belief".