Greenwich stabbing: Teenager charged with murder
- 16 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-east London.
Shackim Taylor, 19, of Gunyard Mews, Greenwich, will appear before magistrates in Bromley on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds in Tellson Avenue, Greenwich, at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.
Mr Taylor has also been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.