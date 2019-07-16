Image copyright 999 London Image caption The victim died in hospital after being found with a "number of stab wounds"

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Shackim Taylor, 19, of Gunyard Mews, Greenwich, will appear before magistrates in Bromley on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds in Tellson Avenue, Greenwich, at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Taylor has also been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.