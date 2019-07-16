London

Greenwich stabbing: Teenager charged with murder

  • 16 July 2019
Related Topics
Police and forensic officers in Tellson Avenue Image copyright 999 London
Image caption The victim died in hospital after being found with a "number of stab wounds"

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Shackim Taylor, 19, of Gunyard Mews, Greenwich, will appear before magistrates in Bromley on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds in Tellson Avenue, Greenwich, at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Taylor has also been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites