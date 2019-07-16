E-scooter crashes spark call for new rules

Image copyright AFP Image caption It is illegal to ride electric scooters on the UK's public roads and pavements

London's cycling commissioner says e-scooters are unsafe and new rules are needed, after a woman died and a boy was hurt in crashes the city.

A 14-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after his scooter crashed into a bus stop on Monks Orchard Road, Beckenham on Saturday.

On Friday, Youtube star Emily Hartidge, died in a crash involving her electric scooter in south London.

"New regulations must be put forward quickly," Will Norman said.

The walking and cycling commissioner added: "They are currently not safe - with no restrictions on speeds, no mandatory brakes and lights, and no rules on who can ride them and where."

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents urged the government to look at current laws to "maximise the safety of road users".

It is illegal to ride electric scooters on the road in the UK.

Stuart Reid, from Transport for London, said: "We are asking the government to ensure that safety is their top priority in developing any new legislation."

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: "It is important that retailers continue to remind people at the point of sale that it is illegal to ride e-scooters on public roads."