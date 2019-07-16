Image copyright Met Police Image caption Criminology student Hasan Ozcan died after being stabbed seven times

Two people have been jailed for life for murdering a teenager "in revenge" for another stabbing hours earlier.

Criminology student Hasan Ozcan, 19, died after being stabbed seven times near a sports court in Barking, east London, on 3 February 2019.

The Met said one of the defendants' friends had been stabbed less than three hours earlier, and was injured.

Kareem Lashley-Weekes, 21, and a 16-year-old boy must serve a minimum of 24 and 19 years respectively.

The pair were convicted of murder and violent disorder following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Two other men were also convicted for violent disorder.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kareem Lashley-Weekes was found guilty following an Old Bailey trial

Police said they were alerted to Mr Ozcan at about 22:11 GMT by a member of the public who believed the teenager had been stabbed by boys on bicycles near a fenced sports court on Linsdell Road.

He had wounds to his chest, abdomen, left arm and both thighs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Sgt Jake Ellis, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said Mr Ozcan's family were nearby and "could only stand by as he was given first aid, which was ultimately in vain".

Both Lashley-Weekes, of no fixed abode, and the 16-year-old, who cannot be named, were arrested a week later.

Det Sgt Ellis added: "This was an unnecessary loss of life and Hasan's family have been left devastated. He was set upon and brutally attacked in the street in the most violent way.

"I do hope that today's verdict brings a small measure of comfort to them as they continue to grieve."

Kamaal Modest, 22, of Fairfield Close, Merton, was jailed for two years after being found guilty of violent disorder.

Jonathon Efionayi, 22, of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, will be sentenced for violent disorder on Friday.