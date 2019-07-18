Wembley shooting: Third man charged with murder
- 18 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A third man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old who was shot dead in north-west London.
Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with head injuries in Monks Park, Wembley, shortly after 19:00 BST on 7 July.
Taalib Rowe, 24, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder.
Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park, have also been charged with Mr Mensah-Ababio's murder.