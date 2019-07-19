Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police believe the victim knew her attacker

A woman has been found dead with head injuries at a house in south-east London.

Diane Dyer, 61, was discovered in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham, at just after 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

Formal identification has not taken place, but Ms Dyer's next-of-kin have been informed.

Police have begun a murder investigation and believe Ms Dyer's death was an "isolated incident". No arrests have been made.

A post-mortem examination took place on Friday.