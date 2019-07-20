Anti-Brexit protesters hold 'No to Boris' march

Image copyright WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images Image caption The protest featured a blimp depicting the Conservative Party leadership contender

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of central London in a march against Brexit and Conservative Party leadership hopeful Boris Johnson.

The pro-European March for Change is holding a "No to Boris, Yes to Europe" event, and includes a blimp depicting him.

Campaigners are asking for Mr Johnson to "stop the Brexit chaos".

Either he or Jeremy Hunt will be named as Theresa May's replacement as prime minister next week.

Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson is seen as the frontrunner in the contest.

Image copyright Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Image caption Many protesters waved the European Union flag as they demonstrated through central London

He said that the UK would leave the European Union by 31 October "come what may" under his tenure, while Mr Hunt said he expected this to happen by Christmas.

Mr Johnson has claimed Brexit "done right" could "cement and intensify" the union between the UK nations.

The balloon depicting Mr Johnson has "£350m" emblazed on its front, symbolising the leave campaign's pledge of money towards the NHS during the 2016 referendum.

The March for Change organisers said: "We won't put up with a hard Brexit PM being imposed on the country and hurtling us towards the cliff edge."