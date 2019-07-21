Image copyright Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Image caption Algeria fans were celebrating in Trafalgar Square on both Friday and Saturday

A man was stabbed during a fight in central London where Algeria football fans were celebrating winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria won the tournament on Friday and fans had congregated in Trafalgar Square for two nights in a row to celebrate.

The Metropolitan Police said that at about 01:20 BST a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a puncture wound.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests.

Algeria won the trophy for the second time - their first since 1990 - after an early goal secured a 1-0 win against Senegal in the final.