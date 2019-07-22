Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was found stabbed in Barking on 17 May

Three men have been jailed for life for murdering a man with special educational needs, who was stabbed 17 times in a "ferocious" attack.

Jonathan Mulangala, from Tottenham, Syed Fahad, 23, and Iki Mohammed Ali, 24, both from Barking, carried out the murder in two minutes in May 2018.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, 23, known as Mani, was killed in "drug rivalry" dispute, the Old Bailey heard.

"They made sure there was no life left in him", said Mr Juma's father.

Mr Juma was standing alone on Harts Lane in Barking on the evening of 17 May, when a car pulled up and two knifeman jumped out.

Within minutes, the attackers had killed Mr Juma.

Mr Juma's father Nassor Mohammed said: "I have seen the CCTV of him trying to shield himself from his murderers, tumbling to the floor as his killers mercilessly continue to stab him."

Mulangala and Fahad had been former childhood friends of their victim, Ali was a distant relative.

Mulangala was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years and was also found guilty of the attempted murder of another male in a separate incident.

Ali and Fahad were each jailed for life with minimum terms of 23 years and 22 years respectively.

Sentencing them, Judge Nigel Lickley QC said it was a "pre-planned attack" carried out in a "ferocious and sustained manner".

A 23-year-old man has also been charged with the murder of Mr Juma and is yet to stand trial.