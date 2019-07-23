Image copyright Met Police Image caption Diane Dyer was discovered with head injuries at a house in Oakwood Avenue

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found beaten to death at a house.

The body of Diane Dyer, 61, was discovered in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham, south-east London, at about 23:00 BST on 18 July.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

The 54-year-old man arrested remains in police custody, Scotland Yard said.