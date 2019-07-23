Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Surrey Quays Road in Southwark at 15:12 BST to reports a man had been attacked

A man has been stabbed in the leg with a machete in a suspected homophobic attack in south east London.

Police were called to Surrey Quays Road in Southwark at 15:12 BST to reports a man had been attacked.

The Met Police said a man was found with a wounded leg and he was rushed to a south London hospital via air ambulance.

The attacker is believed to have fled the scene on a motorbike, the force added.

Police said it is believed that there may have been a homophobic motive for the attack.

A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard added.