Image copyright Emma Reilly Image caption The man was swimming with friends in Shadwell Basin, Wapping, police said

Police divers are searching for a man who is missing after going swimming with friends in London's docklands.

They were called to Shadwell Basin at Wapping just after 18:00 BST following reports a 22-year-old man had failed to resurface.

Access to the area - popular with swimmers - was blocked as emergency services, including the Met's marine policing unit, searched the basin.

Several hours after the search began the man was still missing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called... at 18:06 to Garnet Street (Shadwell Basin) to a report of a man seen to enter the water.

"The man, believed to be aged 22 years, was swimming with friends and has not resurfaced."

Pictures posted on Twitter showed large numbers of people relaxing in the sun and on the water, in canoes, as temperatures in the area reached 32C.