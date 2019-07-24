Diane Dyer: Man charged with murder after Beckenham death
- 24 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was beaten to death at a house.
Diane Dyer's body was discovered in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham, south-east London, at about 23:00 BST on 18 July.
A post-mortem examination found the 61-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.
David McCorkell, 54, of Beckenham Road, Penge, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.