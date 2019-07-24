Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Diane Dyer was discovered with head injuries at a house in Oakwood Avenue

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was beaten to death at a house.

Diane Dyer's body was discovered in Oakwood Avenue, Beckenham, south-east London, at about 23:00 BST on 18 July.

A post-mortem examination found the 61-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

David McCorkell, 54, of Beckenham Road, Penge, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.