Man jailed for pushing man on to Barons Court Tube station track

  • 24 July 2019
Baron's Court station Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was knocked out but members of the public hauled him to safety before a train arrived

A man has jailed for three years for pushing a man on to train tracks at Barons Court Tube station.

Mathuram Muthuraja, 23, from Northolt, was found guilty of pushing Harsha Jayasekera, 38, on to the tracks on 28 October last year.

The victim was knocked out but members of the public hauled him to safety before a train arrived.

Muthuraja was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, at the Old Bailey.

Judge Heather Norton said the defendant was drunk at the time and "it was a mercy" Mr Jayasekera was not more badly injured.

