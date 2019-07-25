Image copyright Google Street View Image caption New City School was built in 1897

A primary school has caught fire following a blaze at an electrical substation in east London.

The fire in New City Road, Plaistow, began shortly after 22:00 BST on Wednesday and "destroyed" the substation but there are no reports of injuries, London Fire Brigade said.

People living near to New City School reported on social media that they have been left without power.

Posts included pictures and footage of people in the streets near the school.

Amber Stan tweeted: "Turns out theres a massive fire at New city Primary school with the electrical box. The fire is getting worse. Everyone is out in the streets shocked."

Farah Ishaq posted on Instagram: "Huge fire at new city primary school - on the corner of our new house! Turns out to be the electrical substation that's gone up spectacularly due to heatwave. No power for a few days at least according to the word on the street."

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said the substation had been "destroyed" by the blaze.

He added: "The force was called at 22:04 BST to reports an electrical substation was alight on New City Road in Plaistow.

"Four fire engines are at the scene and still in attendance."

New City School broke up for its summer holidays on 18 July.