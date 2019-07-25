John Leslie appears in court charged with sex offence
Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman.
He is accused of committing the assault in Westminster in December 2008, when the woman was 30.
Scotland Yard said Mr Leslie, from Edinburgh, was charged with sexual touching of a woman on 5 June.
Mr Leslie, 54, who denied the charge at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 22 August.
He chose to be tried by a jury at the crown court rather than at magistrates court, despite the offence being deemed appropriate to be decided by a district judge.
Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward described the charge as "a simple allegation of a brief sexual touching over clothing".
District Judge Emma Arbuthnot granted the accused unconditional bail until his trial.
Mr Leslie began his TV career in 1989 when he became a presenter on the BBC's Blue Peter.
He appeared on the children's TV show for five years with co-hosts including Caron Keating, Tim Vincent, Anthea Turner, and Diane-Louise Jordan.
He then went on to present ITV's This Morning and was also a regular host of the Wheel of Fortune game show.