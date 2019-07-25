Teenager arrested in north-east London over terrorism offence
- 25 July 2019
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence.
The 18-year-old, from north-east London, was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism.
Police said he was being held at a south London station under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
A search of an address in north-east London is ongoing, the Metropolitan Police said.