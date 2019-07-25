Image copyright David Burnham Image caption The tower is Grade II listed

A bell tower has gone up in flames after being struck by lightning.

Twenty firefighters were called to the Wimbledon landmark just after 18:00 BST when the storm hit.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade confirmed four engines were on site in the High Street, and there are no reported injuries.

The old fire station bell tower and clock is Grade ll and dates from 1890.