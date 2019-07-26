Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were found with stab injuries in Boundary Road, South Hampstead

A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in north-west London.

Police were called at about 23:45 BST on Thursday to Boundary Road, South Hampstead, where they found two men with stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital, where the younger man was pronounced dead. The 22-year-old is not thought to have been critically injured, police said.

Officers believe they know who the dead man is and are informing his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination be held later but no arrests have yet been made, police said.