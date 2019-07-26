Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Manelik Mimano, 26, had been missing from the Southbank area of London since Wednesday

The body of a 26-year-old man has been recovered from the Thames - the third person to die in the river in a week.

Police were called to reports of a man struggling in the the water at Waterloo Bridge at about 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

Officers searched the area but found no trace of him before being called to reports of a body seen near Canary Wharf at about 21:20 BST on Thursday.

The man is believed to be Manelik Mimano, who was reported missing from Southbank on Wednesday.

The body of a 23-year-old man who vanished while swimming with friends near Shadwell Basin in Wapping was recovered on Wednesday morning.

A body was also recovered that afternoon as officers searched for a 47-year-old man last seen in the water in Kingston.