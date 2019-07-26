Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Alexander Philo-Steele sexually assaulted three young boys

A man who dubbed himself the "Peter Pan nanny" and "groomed and manipulated" boys aged six and seven has been jailed for at least 12 years for child abuse.

Alexander Philo-Steele, 36, sexually assaulted two of the three young boys by befriending a single mother, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He had also advertised his childminding services on a number of websites.

Philo-Steele, of Kensington, south-west London, was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court of 11 child sex offences.

The sentence he received on Thursday was for 12 years of custody with an extended period of two years, the CPS said.

He was found guilty of seven counts of sexually assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, two of sexually assaulting a boy under 13 involving penetration and two of indecent assault against a boy under 14.

The CPS said that in September 2017, Philo-Steele befriended a mother of two young boys, aged six and seven.

He told her he had been studying a master's degree in childhood anthropology to gain her trust, before grooming and sexually assaulting the boys.

After police received a report of this, Philo-Steele was re-investigated over a sexual offence committed in 2003 against a boy who was six at the time at a family friend's birthday party, the CPS said.

Adverts for his childminding services included the description: "I excel at providing high standards of attentive care. I am described as nurturing, reassuring and supportive."

Kunal Dave, from the CPS, said: "Alexander Philo-Steele held a sexual interest in young boys and acted upon his desires over a number of years.

"He preyed upon a single mother, gaining her trust by calling himself the Peter Pan nanny and aimed to sell himself as 'attentive' and 'nurturing' to prospective employers.

"Philo-Steele carried out a calculated campaign where he groomed and manipulated these young boys in order to fulfil his sexual appetite."