Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Two men were found with stab injuries in Boundary Road, South Hampstead, on Thursday night

The murder of a man in north-west London is being linked to an earlier fight which broke out at a railway station, police have said.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Boundary Road, South Hampstead, at about 23:45 BST on Thursday.

Another man, 22, was also injured, but remains in a stable condition.

Police are linking the attack with a large fight that took place five hours earlier in the entrance to South Hampstead Station.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said the force was keeping "an open mind about motive" but both the murder and the fight at South Hampstead Station "bear the hallmarks of gang violence."

"We believe the earlier altercation may have fuelled the later incident which has led to a man losing his life."

Five people aged between 20 and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination gave the victim's cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Witnesses to the stabbing or the fight are being urge to come forward.