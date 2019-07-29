Image copyright Twitter/Yusef Patel Image caption A video on Twitter shows a woman shouting abuse at people on a Pride march

Police are investigating suspected homophobic abuse after footage of a woman shouting "shame on you" at people on a Pride march was shared online.

A video posted on Twitter shows a woman wearing a niqab yelling at people, including one person in a rainbow flag.

The Met Police said it was aware of the footage, which was reportedly taken at the Waltham Forest Pride event in Walthamstow on Saturday.

No-one has been arrested and the force said inquiries were continuing.

The Met tweeted: "Abusing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity is a hate crime.

"If you have been verbally or physically abused, harassed or attacked in any way by someone because you are or they think you are LGBT+ please report these crimes to police or through a third party agency."

In the video the woman can be heard shouting: "God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. Shame on you, shame on all of you.

"Shame on you, you despicable people. Shame on you, you shameless people."

Walthamstow's Labour MP Stella Creasy tweeted that she was "gutted" to see "unacceptable" behaviour in the town.