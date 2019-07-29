South Hampstead stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 29 July 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in north-west London.
The victim died in hospital after he and another man were found injured in Boundary Road, South Hampstead, shortly before midnight on Thursday.
Amil Choudhury, 20, of Walterton Road, Maida Vale, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.