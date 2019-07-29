Sharing Grenfell effigy video was 'stupid moment'

Image caption The footage of a model of Grenfell Tower burning was shown in court

A man who filmed a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower burning has told a court he had "no idea" why he took the footage and shared it on WhatsApp.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Paul Bussetti, 46, from South Norwood, south London, called it a "stupid moment" in a police interview.

Mr Bussetti is accused of sending a "grossly offensive" video on WhatsApp and causing footage of a "menacing character" to be uploaded on YouTube.

He denies the two charges against him.

The footage shows the cardboard model being set on a bonfire on 3 November 2018.