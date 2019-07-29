Image copyright Alamy

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has claimed the Government's proposed working visa salary threshold of £30,000 "would prevent recruitment" of EU migrants.

Under new plans, EU citizens post-Brexit could have to pass an Australian-style points-based immigration system.

But there are currently 150,000 "lower-skilled" roles filled by European Londoners, City Hall economists say.

The prime minister said he wanted to attract the "best talent".

City Hall research suggests a £30,000 threshold could see employers in construction, social care and hospitality "struggle to fill the posts".

Currently non-EU citizens must reach a salary of £30,000.

Mr Khan has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reduce the EU visa threshold to £21,000 - the London living wage.

Speaking to the Chamber of Commerce, Mr Khan said the proposed £30,000 threshold "would prevent the recruitment of long-term migrant workers".

He urged the government to "fully recognise the positive impact immigration and Freedom of Movement has had in London and the UK".

A Home Office spokesman said: "The prime minister wants an immigration system that attracts the brightest and best talent from around the world, which is based on what someone can contribute rather than where they come from."

Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed she will commission an independent migration advisory committee to review plans for an Australian-style system.