Erik San-Filippo's body found in wheelie bin: Man charged
- 31 July 2019
A man whose body was found in a wheelie bin in Islington died from a drug overdose, police have said.
The body of 23-year-old Italian national Erik San-Filippo was found near a Waitrose supermarket on Tollington Road, Islington, on 11 May.
A 52-year-old man from Islington has been charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.
Gerardo Rossi is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 28 October. He has been remanded into custody.