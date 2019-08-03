Image caption The police watchdog has been informed

A man is in hospital after he came off his bicycle when he collided with a police car in north London.

It happened after officers were called to Turnpike Lane o investigate reports of vehicles being broken into.

A Met Police car collided with the cyclist at Boundary Road at the junction with Hawke Park Road. He was taken to an east London hospital by the Air Ambulance Service.

The condition of the man, believed to be in his 40s, is not yet known.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, along with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have been notified of an incident in north London by the Metropolitan Police Service this afternoon and have sent investigators to the scene. We will make a decision on the level of IOPC involvement in due course."