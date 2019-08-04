Three men were stabbed and one woman apparently fell from a balcony when a brawl broke out in south-east London.

Police were called to the London Bridge area at 10:12 BST amid reports of a group of people fighting.

The three men with stab injuries were taken to hospital. Two of them have been charged with grievous bodily harm.

A woman had injuries reportedly sustained from a fall from height. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and also taken to hospital.

None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

A second woman was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Pictures of the aftermath posted on Twitter show the road cordoned off with police tape.

At least two ambulances were in attendance and several police cars. A second image showed the air ambulance landing nearby.